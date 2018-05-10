May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Alarm sirens go off in the Golan heights

By
May 10, 2018 00:24
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Incoming rocket sirens were activated early Thursday morning in Israel’s northern Golan Heights hours after the IDF was reported to have carried out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.

The sirens were heard in the communities of Majdal Shams, Neve Ativ, Nimrod, Masa’ade, Buqa’ata, Odem, and El Rom; so far there have been no indications of an explosion in Israeli territory.

On Tuesday night the military instructed local governments to open bomb shelters to residents of the Golan Heights following the identification of “abnormal movements of Iranian forces in Syria.”

The army has it raised preparedness of “troops for an attack” and deployed air defenses in the several locations in the north of the country.

The Jerusalem Post visited the area earlier on Wednesday and witnessed a heavy and visible police presence highways leading up to northern Israel and IDF vehicles blocking access to all roads north of Route 98 in the Golan Heights.

While some bomb shelters in the area were opened prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the significant change witnessed by the military led to the decision that authorities open all bomb shelters and to inform residents of the increased tension in the area. 

This is a developing story.


