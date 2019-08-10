Fire reported near Tiberias

Three firefighting teams are near Kibbutz Afikim to handle a large fire, the spokesperson of the Tiberias firefighting station said in a press release on Saturday morning.



He added that two firefighting planes were sent to the location.

