Blue and White party chief and former head of the IDF Benny Gantz praised the US decision on twitter to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday, referring to it as "courageous."Gantz added that in "national security, there is no coalition or opposition."

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies