Islamic Jihad: We will fire rockets on Polish-Israeli soccer match
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 16, 2019 13:55
Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] announced on Saturday it will fire rockets at Israel with the intention to disrupt the game planned between the Polish and Israeli national soccer teams on Saturday evening.
