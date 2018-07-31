Islamic State issues video of purported Tajik attackers

Breaking news.
DUSHANBE - Islamic State sought to bolster its claim of responsibility for an attack which killed four Western tourists in Tajikistan, releasing a video on Tuesday purportedly showing attackers pledging allegiance to the militant group.
Its claim runs counter to a statement by the Tajik government which accused a banned Islamist opposition party of being behind the attack.
The party's exiled leaders denied any link to the attack and said the authorities were using the incident for political purposes.
The four Western cyclists were killed on Sunday when a car plowed into them on a rural road. After the crash, the attackers also stabbed their victims, Tajikistan's interior minister and the U.S. embassy said on Monday.
It was the first known attack of its kind against Western tourists in Tajikistan, a remote ex-Soviet state located north of Afghanistan in towering mountains where Islamists fought an insurgency against a Moscow-backed government in the 1990s.
A purported video of the attack received from an anonymous source and published by Radio Free Europe showed a car doing a U-turn after knocking down the cyclists and driving over several people on a narrow road in broad daylight.
On Tuesday, an Islamic State outlet published a video of five men pledging allegiance to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The men, who speak Russian, sit under a black Islamic State flag and refer to each other by Arab names.
Some of them appear similar to the suspects whose photographs have been published by Tajikistan's interior ministry.
Islamic State, which once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, is known to have had some presence in Persian-speaking Tajikistan: a former Tajik elite police force commander defected to the group in 2015.