MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) announced on Saturday, December 7, that he intends to support MK Gideon Sa'ar for Likud primaries.Kisch is the second MK to announce his support for the storm, in addition to MK Michal Shir. A number of local government leaders and councils and senior Likud activists also stood behind him.Likud will be holding primaries for the party's leadership on December 22. In the meantime, Netanyahu's main challenger is Gideon Sa'ar, but other Likud Mks are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.