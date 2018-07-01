Netanyahu: Pass nation-state bill into law by end of Knesset session
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
July 1, 2018 15:28
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
At a meeting with coalition party leaders Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked that the nation-state bill pass second and third readings by the end of the current Knesset session at the end of July.
The controversial bill, which passed its first reading in May, establishes the status of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and affirms the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in their historic homeland. The bill consists of the validation of details such as state symbols, Jerusalem as the nation's capital and the right of return to Jews in the diaspora.
Future components of the bill, which are subject to omission and revision in future readings of the bill, include that Hebrew will be the official language of the state, with Arabic receiving a unique status.