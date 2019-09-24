Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pakistan's Khan says mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 22:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran and that he immediately went to speak with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

"I can't say anything right now more than this, except that we are trying and mediating," Khan told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 24, 2019
U.S. House to proceed with formal Trump impeachment inquiry -senior lawmaker

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut