A man and woman were shot inside a home in Cleveland on Monday, according to Cleveland News 19. Police are reportedly investigating the situation.Multiple Jewish news agencies reported that the man was a rabbi.In the middle of an argument, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the 44-year-old man in the chest and the 36-year-old woman in the leg, Cleveland News 19 reported.The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.This is a developing story.