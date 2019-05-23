Turkey's Erdogan and Trump may meet soon

Breaking news.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump may soon have a face-to-face meeting, either in Turkey or on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan next month, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official said Erdogan had invited Trump to Turkey and that there were "positive signals" the American president would accept the invitation."We are working on the calendar now," the official said. "We have some positive signals but the time has not been scheduled yet. They may meet on the margins of G20 in Japan as well," he said. "For a bilateral visit, we are waiting for an exact date."
The United States and Turkey have been at loggerheads recently, primarily due to Ankara's planned purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which Washington says are incompatible with the NATO defense network and would pose a threat to US F-35 stealth fighter jets which Turkey also plans to buy.
