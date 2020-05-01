The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
WHO says has grave concerns about COVID-19 impact on weak systems

By REUTERS  
MAY 1, 2020 19:18
The pandemic of COVID-19 is clearly still a global health emergency and is of particular concern as it spreads more widely in countries with weak health systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
Three months after the WHO's emergency committee first advised the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare a public health emergency over the new coronavirus, Tedros said: "The pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern."
Tedros said he had "grave concerns about the potential impact" of the disease "as it starts to accelerate in countries with weaker health systems."
"As we have done clearly from the beginning, we will continue to call on countries to implement a comprehensive package of measures to find, isolate, test and treat every case, and trace every contact," Tedros told a briefing at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.
He said the WHO would "continue working with countries and partners to enable essential travel needed for pandemic response, humanitarian relief and cargo operations, and for countries to gradually resume normal passenger travel."


Britain says has met 100,000 daily COVID-19 test target
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:21 PM
Italy's tally of daily coronavirus deaths dips, cases steady
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 07:17 PM
Netanyahu and Gantz meet to discuss establishment of coronavirus cabinet
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 07:14 PM
35-year-old man moderately injured in stabbing attack in Kiryat Ekron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 07:08 PM
Netanyahu invited to join EU coronavirus conference
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 06:54 PM
Keep Smiling: Population Authority publishes some 'cute' news
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 06:34 PM
US airlines mandating facial coverings for all passengers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 06:22 PM
Texas, Ohio join array of US states reopening their economies
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 06:20 PM
Yeshiva students break coronavirus restrictions, surround police vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 06:14 PM
IDF allegedly to destroy home of terrorist from the Kfar Saba stabbing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 05:58 PM
Lebanon signs request for IMF assistance -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 05:36 PM
Death toll in English hospitals rises 352 to 20,483
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 05:32 PM
Coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, found in car of unlicensed teen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 05:08 PM
Firefighting teams working to put out fire in Kibbutz Zeitan farm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/01/2020 05:05 PM
India's big cities will stay under tight restrictions after lockdown ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2020 03:42 PM
