Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

5 men tell Hungarian cantor and his wife they ‘belong in the gas chamber’

Police began a search using closed circuit television footage, Szombat reported.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
August 31, 2019 21:32
A STAR of David is seen at the new Holocaust museum called the House of Fates in Budapest, Hungary,

A STAR of David is seen at the new Holocaust museum called the House of Fates in Budapest, Hungary, last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Five young men in Hungary told a Jewish community activist on the street that he and his wife they are “filthy Jews” who “belong in the gas chamber,” the alleged victims told police.

In the Aug. 18 incident in Nyíregyháza, Daniel Rosenfeld and his wife were returning from praying at the local synagogue when the men approached them, the Jewish newspaper Szombat reported last week. Rosenfeld is a cantor and chairman of the Commemorative Committee for the Hungarian Jewish Freedom Fighters.

“There was also spitting and yelling ‘Filthy Jews belong in the gas chamber, off to the gas chamber with them,” Rosenfeld told Szombat. They also shouted the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil,” he said.



Police began a search using closed circuit television footage, Szombat reported.



Antisemitic intimidation on the street is relatively rare in Hungary, where about 100,000 Jews live.



Nyiregyhaza is a city situated about 120 miles east of Budapest.


Related Content

Scene from a plane crash in Costa Rica that killed 10 US citizens, December 2017
August 31, 2019
British-Jewish composer wife killed with infant daughter in plane crash

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings