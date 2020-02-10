The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Chelsea Football Club to investigate alleged antisemitism at Lille game

Fans were filmed undercover making Nazi salutes and mimicking the sounds of gas chambers.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 18:47
CHELSEA FC chairman Bruce Buck displays the logo of Chelsea’s ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign. (photo credit: CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB)
CHELSEA FC chairman Bruce Buck displays the logo of Chelsea’s ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign.
(photo credit: CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB)
Chelsea Football club is to conduct a "full investigation" after a BBC documentary appeared to show its fans making Nazi salutes, mimicking the sounds of gas chambers, and chanting antisemitic slurs.
BBC Three captured the footage during the club's away game with Lille in the Champions League, last October 2. Undercover reporters filmed Chelsea fans chanting "We hate Tottenham Yids! We hate Tottenham Yids!"
In another clip, fans reference former Tottenham striker Martin Chivers, singing: “Chivers was a Jew. The thing between his eyes was twice the normal size. Yiddo Yiddo Yiddo.”
Two fans were filmed making Nazi salutes, while fans on a train in Lille can be heard hissing to mimic the noise of a gas chamber, the Evening Standard has reported.
Black players were also taunted by the fans.
The footage, filmed for a documentary film titled 'Shame in the Game,' is due to go live on Wednesday on the corporation's iPlayer online platform. Chelsea managers have vowed to take action “as soon as we have been able to view the video.”
In a statement, according to the Jewish Chronicle, Chelsea said: “It is unclear to us at this point if Chelsea supporters are involved.
“However, should any individuals displaying discriminatory behavior in the video be identified as season ticket holders or members of this club, we will take, and support, the strongest possible action against them, in line with our zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.
“Such behavior does not in any way reflect the values of this club.”
The Premier League, of which both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are members, said in a statement:
"At today’s Shareholders’ Meeting, Premier League clubs united against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behavior.
"Following recent events, the 20 clubs committed to introducing a League-wide ban for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.
"Unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated by the Premier League or its clubs."
Chelsea was one of the first clubs to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and has taken a strong stance against antisemitism in the game under Jewish owner Roman Abramovich.
In 2018 the club launched their Say No To Antisemitism campaign which, at the suggestion of fans, included an education program for supporters banned for antisemitic behavior, as well as helping them to understand the impact of their actions. According to a statement released by the club, participation in the course had the potential to lead to a reduction in the length of their ban.


Tags football antisemitism Chelsea FC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by