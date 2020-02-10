Chelsea Football Club to investigate alleged antisemitism at Lille game

Chelsea Football club is to conduct a "full investigation" after a BBC documentary appeared to show its fans making Nazi salutes, mimicking the sounds of gas chambers, and chanting antisemitic slurs. BBC Three captured the footage during the club's away game with Lille in the Champions League, last October 2. Undercover reporters filmed Chelsea fans chanting "We hate Tottenham Yids! We hate Tottenham Yids!" Chelsea said: “It is unclear to us at this point if Chelsea supporters are involved.“However, should any individuals displaying discriminatory behavior in the video be identified as season ticket holders or members of this club, we will take, and support, the strongest possible action against them, in line with our zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.“Such behavior does not in any way reflect the values of this club.”The Premier League, of which both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are members, said in a statement: "At today’s Shareholders’ Meeting, Premier League clubs united against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behavior."Following recent events, the 20 clubs committed to introducing a League-wide ban for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts."Unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated by the Premier League or its clubs." Chelsea was one of the first clubs to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and has taken a strong stance against antisemitism in the game under Jewish owner Roman Abramovich. In 2018 the club launched their Say No To Antisemitism campaign which, at the suggestion of fans, included an education program for supporters banned for antisemitic behavior, as well as helping them to understand the impact of their actions. According to a statement released by the club, participation in the course had the potential to lead to a reduction in the length of their ban.In another clip, fans reference former Tottenham striker Martin Chivers, singing: “Chivers was a Jew. The thing between his eyes was twice the normal size. Yiddo Yiddo Yiddo.”Two fans were filmed making Nazi salutes, while fans on a train in Lille can be heard hissing to mimic the noise of a gas chamber, the Evening Standard has reported. Black players were also taunted by the fans. The footage, filmed for a documentary film titled 'Shame in the Game,' is due to go live on Wednesday on the corporation's iPlayer online platform. Chelsea managers have vowed to take action “as soon as we have been able to view the video.” In a statement, according to the Jewish Chronicle,