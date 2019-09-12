Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

LA Synagogue defaced with anti-Zionist message

Jewish residents of Fairfax county in California were surprised on Wednesday to find that their local Baba Sale congregation had been defaced with a spray painted message saying 'Free Palestine.'

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 12, 2019 14:06
Jewish residents of Fairfax county in Los Angeles, California were surprised on Wednesday morning to find that their local Baba Sale congregation had been defaced with a spray painted message saying "Free Palestine".


Rabbi Yonah, of the Pico Shul Shabbat tent, claimed on Twitter that the vandalism occurred at around 5:20 in the morning.
"It seems that the perpetrators waited for congregants to enter and then sprayed the graffiti, so that when they come out they should see it..."


He added in his tweets that "This is not the first synagogue defaced with “Free Palestine”, a nicer way of saying “Kill Jews”. And not the first in Los Angeles - we have had several others defaced THIS YEAR."


By midday on Wednesday, the graffiti was painted ove. 


