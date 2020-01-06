The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Resignation calls for Republican leader in Delaware over posts about Jews

Sussex County Republican Party Vice Chair Nelly Jordan in her post singled out Jews as mainly responsible for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JANUARY 6, 2020 03:43
Flag of Delaware. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Flag of Delaware.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Republican Party leader in Delaware is under fire for Facebook comments about Jews.
Sussex County Republican Party Vice Chair Nelly Jordan in her post singled out Jews as mainly responsible for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Her Facebook page appears to have been deleted.
“What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks (sic) of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs,” the post said, according to a report Friday in the Delaware State News.
“These jews (sic) have been enrolled to come and testify, to come and interrogate and to be involved in anything that the Democrats enlist them to do to try to look credible to the people of this country,” the post also said.
Jordan also wrote Jews were going against the Lord’s will “as it was in the times of the Old Testament.”
“The remarks made by Nelly Jordan, who was elected to her post by the Sussex County GOP Executive Committee, were offensive, hurtful and anti-Semitic,” state GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady said in a statement issued Thursday.
The statement said since Jordan was elected she can not be immediately removed from her post. “Nelly will have to make a choice of either resigning or going through a process to seek her removal,” Brady said.
State Republican leaders called on Jordan to step down. She has not commented on her posts or the calls for her resignation.
The incident involving Jordan comes as New Castle County Republican Party Chairman Chris Rowe is resigning at the request of party leaders after he used a derogatory term for a gay man in a Facebook post.



Tags republicans Donald Trump impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies