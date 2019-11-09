Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Several turtles have swastikas painted on their shells

The swastikas appear to be painted in the wrong direction

By BEN SALES/JTA
November 9, 2019 02:29
A Galapagos giant tortoise is pictured during its annual weighing at Riga Zoo July 12, 2012.

Turtle (its actually a tortoise) good generic 370.

Swastikas have been found painted on the shells of several turtles in a park outside Seattle, and local animal control officers are having trouble catching them.

Federal help is now being called in to help apprehend the tagged turtles, according to KIRO, a local TV station. The turtles are at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The swastikas appear to be painted in the wrong direction.

A rally against hate will be held at the park at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“This inhumane and offensive act has no place in our community,” read a tweet from the local office of the Anti-Defamation League.





