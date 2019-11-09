Several turtles have swastikas painted on their shells

Swastikas have been found painted on the shells of several turtles in a park outside Seattle, and local animal control officers are having trouble catching them.



Federal help is now being called in to help apprehend the tagged turtles, according to KIRO, a local TV station. The turtles are at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The swastikas appear to be painted in the wrong direction.

This inhumane and offensive act has no place in our community.



A rally against hate will be held at the park at 1 p.m. Saturday.“This inhumane and offensive act has no place in our community,” read a tweet from the local office of the Anti-Defamation League

