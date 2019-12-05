The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Arizona State U student government passes resolution to support Jewish students

Opponents of the resolution said it conflated anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 05:37
Arizona State University, Tempe Main Campus (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS CC BY 3.0 /DAVIDPINTER)
Arizona State University, Tempe Main Campus
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS CC BY 3.0 /DAVIDPINTER)
The undergraduate student government of Arizona State University passed a resolution in support of the Tempe school’s Jewish students.
The resolution, which passed Tuesday by acclimation, comes amid public discussion among campus student organizations about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in the wake of fliers bearing swastikas and Stars of David circulated on campus, The State Press student newspaper reported.

Last month, four pieces of legislation were submitted to the Undergraduate Student Government Tempe on the topic of the conflict. One called for divestment from companies involved in “human rights abuses,” including a number in Israel.

The resolutions have been postponed over what the student government said were errors in the documents.

The Resolution to Stand With Jewish Students at ASU notes the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes as reported in the FBI’s annual Report on Hate Crimes, as well as the October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

It says that ASU Jewish students “have expressed concerns over their own safety on campus to the administration and police force in light of recent events, specifically Nazi propaganda.”

The resolution also says the student government supports “all students in mutual civil dialogue and debate in an environment that is free from threat and intimidation,” and that it “does not support antisemitism, and stands by the Jewish community.”

Opponents of the resolution said it conflated antisemitism with criticism of Israel.



