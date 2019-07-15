Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Attacker of French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut convicted

The 36-year-old salesman who shouted anti-Semitic epithets was sentenced to two-months’ probation, though prosecutors requested six months.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
July 15, 2019 04:45
1 minute read.
Alain Finkielkraut in the Institut de France library, Paris, France, December 1, 2016.

Alain Finkielkraut in the Institut de France library, Paris, France, December 1, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

 
A man was convicted for shouting anti-Semitic epithets at French philosopher and writer Alain Finkielkraut.

The 36-year-old salesman from the easteryellow vesdtsn Alsace region was sentenced to two-months’ probation, though prosecutors requested six months.



Finkielkraut is one of the most famous intellectuals in France. In February at the end of a Yellow Vest demonstration, Yellow Vest protesters yelled “Dirty Jew,” “you’re a hater, you’re going to die, you’re going to hell,” “Dirty Zionist,” “France is ours” and “return to Tel Aviv.” Police intervened to protect Finkielkraut.



The man was taken into custody and investigated for “public insult based on origin, ethnicity, nationality, race or religion.”



Finkielkraut, 69, has expressed support in the past for the social movement. His philosophical writing mostly discusses identity-based violence, including anti-Semitism.



The Yellow Vests began in the fall as a series of protests against a hike on fuel prices but has been mired since in countless instances of violence against police and a substantial amount of anti-Semitic hate speech.







