Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barney’s stores to be sold off in pieces after nearly century in business

Barney Pressman, whose father owned a clothing store, opened his first department store in Manhattan in 1923.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 5, 2019 05:57
1 minute read.
Barneys New York sign is seen in a display window outside the luxury department store

Barneys New York sign is seen in a display window outside the luxury department store. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)



(JTA) — Barney’s New York, a century-old chain of department stores launched by a Jewish clothier, will be sold off in pieces after declaring bankruptcy in August.

The chain was sold on Friday to the fashion licensing company Authentic Brands Group and financial firm B. Riley for $271.4 million, a day after the sale was approved by a bankruptcy court.



Barney Pressman, whose father owned a clothing store, opened his first department store in Manhattan in 1923.



B. Riley said it will hold liquidation sales at Barney’s remaining seven U.S. stores, starting next week with private events for its most loyal customers, The Associated Press reported.



Authentic Brands said it will turn the iconic Madison Avenue store into a center for pop-up businesses, including boutiques as well as art and cultural installations. It also plans to license the Barney’s New York name to Saks Fifth Avenue, which will open a Barney’s New York reboot on Saks’ fifth floor. Saks also will launch Barney’s New York shops in some of its other stores in the U.S. and Canada.


Related Content

November 5, 2019
New Netflix comedy about young Orthodox man who falls for non-Jewish woman

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings