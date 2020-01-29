Boris Johnson’s mom launched her art career in the Holy Land - exclusive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother was her son’s first connection to the Holy Land.Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who now lives in Bethlehem and says she is “very, very proud of him - who wouldn’t be proud if their child became prime minister?” - is an internationally acclaimed artist. But she got her start into painting as a mental health patient in Bethlehem in the 1970s, when Johnson was only 10.Wahl told The Jerusalem Post that she was hospitalized in Bethlehem Psychiatric Hospital in 1974 for obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-natal depression. At the time, she said, it was impossible to speak of her fears and obsessions, but she “could paint about them.”She said the staff at the hospital provided her with her first canvases and paints.Today, she has three works on display in the hospital’s Museum of the Mind, which includes the works of former patients and offers a rare glimpse into patients’ personal torment, as well as society’s treatment of the mentally ill over the years. Art dates back to 1247.“This was a painful period of my life,” Wahl told the Post. “I painted all the time and the paintings give a good insight into the way I was feeling.”The self-portrait “It has not worked” shows Wahl with an expression of helplessness. Her outstretched arms are over-sized and somewhat distorted.A picture titled, "Shake Her Down! Talk to her? Oh, just leave her" depicts the artist tangled in the branches of a tree from which her children desperately try to shake her down.Since being discharged, however, Wahl went back to raise her four children, including the prime minister, and built her art career.Johnson’s siblings include Jo Johnson - three years old when his mother was hospitalized - who served as a member of parliament from 2010 to 2019. Rachel Johnson is a writer and commentator and Leo Johnson is an entrepreneur.“I had some terrifying times,” said Wahl. “I found it hard to cope as a young, married woman, but I take care of my mental health now.”She said PM Johnson and her other children and grandchildren help support her.“I think he deserved it,” she said of Johnson’s landslide victory last year, “and I think he’ll be good at it.”On Wednesday, the European Parliament was expected to ratify the terms of Britain's exit (“Brexit”) from the European Union, which would set in stone its exit from the bloc on Friday.“He cares about things deeply, although people don’t always see that,” she said.