The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Boris Johnson’s mom launched her art career in the Holy Land - exclusive

Wahl started painting while hospitalized in Bethlehem for obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-natal depression. The staff at the hospital provided her with her first canvases and paints.

By HANNAH GAL  
JANUARY 29, 2020 20:42
Charlotte Johnson Wahl (photo credit: NELL BUTLER)
Charlotte Johnson Wahl
(photo credit: NELL BUTLER)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother was her son’s first connection to the Holy Land.
Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who now lives in Bethlehem and says she is “very, very proud of him - who wouldn’t be proud if their child became prime minister?” - is an internationally acclaimed artist. But she got her start into painting as a mental health patient in Bethlehem in the 1970s, when Johnson was only 10.
Wahl told The Jerusalem Post that she was hospitalized in Bethlehem Psychiatric Hospital in 1974 for obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-natal depression. At the time, she said, it was impossible to speak of her fears and obsessions, but she “could paint about them.”
She said the staff at the hospital provided her with her first canvases and paints.
Today, she has three works on display in the hospital’s Museum of the Mind, which includes the works of former patients and offers a rare glimpse into patients’ personal torment, as well as society’s treatment of the mentally ill over the years. Art dates back to 1247.
“This was a painful period of my life,” Wahl told the Post. “I painted all the time and the paintings give a good insight into the way I was feeling.”
The self-portrait “It has not worked” shows Wahl with an expression of helplessness. Her outstretched arms are over-sized and somewhat distorted.
A picture titled, "Shake Her Down! Talk to her? Oh, just leave her" depicts the artist tangled in the branches of a tree from which her children desperately try to shake her down.
Since being discharged, however, Wahl went back to raise her four children, including the prime minister, and built her art career.
Johnson’s siblings include Jo Johnson - three years old when his mother was hospitalized - who served as a member of parliament from 2010 to 2019. Rachel Johnson is a writer and commentator and Leo Johnson is an entrepreneur.
“I had some terrifying times,” said Wahl. “I found it hard to cope as a young, married woman, but I take care of my mental health now.”
She said PM Johnson and her other children and grandchildren help support her.
“I think he deserved it,” she said of Johnson’s landslide victory last year, “and I think he’ll be good at it.”
On Wednesday, the European Parliament was expected to ratify the terms of Britain's exit (“Brexit”) from the European Union, which would set in stone its exit from the bloc on Friday.
“He cares about things deeply, although people don’t always see that,” she said.


Tags Mental Health art Boris Johnson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by