The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Can Scottish synagogue be saved by Anarchist, Queer Jews?

The Irn-Ju group in Scotland would like to revive Jewish life in the Langside Synagogue, will they be able to?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 01:26
Garnethill synagogue, Glasgow’s first permanent synagogue, where the Scottish Jewish Archives Center is based (photo credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)
Garnethill synagogue, Glasgow’s first permanent synagogue, where the Scottish Jewish Archives Center is based
(photo credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)
A group of Jewish activists in Scotland who regard themselves as “Diasporist Anarchist Jews” called IRN-Ju released an open letter to the owners of the Langside Synagogue in Glasgow asking to be allowed to use the space for Jewish spiritual and communal purposes, the BBC reported.
In the letter, they claim that Glasgow currently has only two synagogues and that the Langside Synagogue is one of the few examples in the UK of a traditional Eastern European Jewish house of prayer. The synagogue was built in 1927 but the Ashkenazi community that used to pray there had long since moved away.
Irn-Ju members argue against possible gentrification of the site, meaning the tearing down of the building and the erection of an apartment building, for example. Located in Govanhill, a dense and poorer section of the city of Glasgow, they argue that the Jewish house of worship has historic significance and should be protected.
The owners declined to answer the public letter or the BBC when it attempted to contact them.
The Irn-Ju Jewish community is a diverse one, with many members being queer, the flexibility of the community means that members feel comfortable to be who they are when they also celebrate Jewish holidays or observe Shabbat, roughly 50 people attended Yom Kippur ball in October, the BBC reported.
  
        


Tags culture scotland jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by