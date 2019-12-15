The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
FBI arrests suspect linked to Jersey City shooter

FBI agents arrested Ahmed A-Hady of Keyport, New Jersey after his phone number was found on a handwritten note in the back pocket of one of the shooters who attacked a kosher grocery in Jersey City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 20:02
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
FBI agents arrested Ahmed A-Hady of Keyport, New Jersey after his phone number was found on a handwritten note in the back pocket of one of the shooters who attacked a kosher grocery in Jersey City, according to CNN.
A-Hady faces a charge of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey. His phone number was found on a note in the back pocket of David N. Anderson, one of two assailants who killed a Jersey City police officer and three others at the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket.
Anderson was at one time a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, who believe that they are descendants of the ancient Israelites and adhere to both Judaic and Christian beliefs. The other shooter was identified as Francine Graham, according to law enforcement officials familiar with the case, NBC New York reported.
The address of a pawnshop was also found on the note. Records show A-Hady purchased two Smith and Wesson handguns in 2007 and was convicted of attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance or analog by fraud, which is a felony, meaning that A-Hady was no longer permitted to own any firearms.
A-Hady admitted to owning the two handguns, but denied they were on the premises. A relative later told investigators that the handguns were inside a safe on the premises.
"During the search of the pawnshop, law enforcement recovered six rifles (including three AR-15-style assault rifles), three handguns, and one shotgun," said the US attorney's office. "In addition, during the searches of the pawnshop and A-Hady's private residence, law enforcement recovered over 400 rounds of ammunition, including a large number of hollow point bullets."
Officials have not released any information about A-Hady's relationship with the Jersey City shooters, if there was any relation. He is expected to appear before a Newark federal court on Monday and could face up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine.
On Tuesday, two gunmen drove into the small ultra-Orthodox community and opened fire at a kosher grocery store, killing Ferencz, who owned the store with her husband, and Deutsch.
 
Miguel Jason Rodriguez was identified as the third civilian victim of the shooting. Veteran police officer Joe Seals, a father of five, was also killed.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Wednesday that the attack was both a “premeditated violent antisemitic hate crime” and an “act of terror.”
It was revealed Wednesday that one of the suspects, David Anderson, may have posted antisemitic and anti-police content online, though investigators are still checking to see if he wrote the content himself.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


