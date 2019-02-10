Five amazing things about the bible, the Jews, and the New World

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The encounter between Europe and the new world was truly an earth shattering event, it transformed Spain into a wealthy super-power, enriched the European culture with coffee chocolate tomatoes and corn, caused great suffering to the original people of the Americas and birthed new nations - What part did the Bible, and Jews, have in all this?

1. Are native American cultures Hebraic?

Today we know that the answer is that no, the native cultures of the Americas had no contact to Jewish people and their culture before the arrival of Europeans to the New World. However, during the period of contact the bible was still seen by many Europeans as a valid source of knowledge about the world. Ergo, some thinkers believed, could it not be possible that the humans who peopled the Americas might be the descendants of the lost ten tribes of Israel?

One of the first Europeans who supported native rights, indeed to even see them as human beings who should not be enslaved by the Spanish, was Bishop Bartolomeo de Las Casas who suggested the Mayans might be descendants of the lost tribes of Israel. The idea was later carried on in North America by English Missionary Thomas Thorowgood in his 1650 work Jews in America: Or Probabilities That the Americans Are of That Race. These theories were eventually rejected by the modern sciences of anthropology and history, yet they inspire people like Arawak Nation educator and activists Joseph Riverwind to argue that among the Cherokee the consumption of pork was not allowed, the name of the divine spirit was very much like the divine name in Hebrew, and that a sacred ark was carried into battle as reported in the Bible as the war conduct of the Hebrew warriors. In the 17th Century such claims were needed to inspire Europeans to treat native people with respect, today they can inspire a feeling of shared humanity under the heaven among all people.

2. The Talking Cross that inspired an uprising.

Many people think that the ancient Mayan culture perished due to European diseases and colonialism, while the damage inflected on the Mayans and other native cultures was immense, the Mayans did not perish and had struggled and fought against the Spanish to keep their culture and language. Today, Mayan languages are spoken by roughly six million people.

One uprising against the cruel treatment Mayans were subjected to by the Spanish was the 1847 Caste War of Yucatán, what started it? A holy cross that spoke to the people. Now located in the Balam Na church of the city of Felipe Carrillo Puetro, one can view the cross that not only inspired an oppressed people to take arms, but also told them how to conduct the war effort.

The Caste War lasted until 1901 and was one of the factors to shape modern Mexican history as the newly created country was concerned that the British, the Americans, or the newly established state of Texas will come in to help the Mayans against Mexico and that land too will be lost to them. The struggle was one more step in the eventual re-emergence of native dignity and pride in modern Mexico.





3. How Yale was inspired by the Temple in Jerusalem

Yale is lauded as one of the shining beacons of American higher education across the globe, yet not many take a good long look at the university emblem. Once you look at it you can't ignore it, this ivy league school, which limited the number of Jewish students to 10% only until the 1960's, has Hebrew letters on it's emblem. What do they mean? They mean Orim VeTumim. This was the method by which the High Priest in the Temple in Jerusalem could communicate with the divine and obtain predictions regarding future events. This knowledge is one of the many things lost to Jewish people when the Second Temple was burned by the Romans, yet those who wish to view the unique jewelry through which the process was done can view it today in the The Temple Institute in the capital. Yale, that strongly believed in its own role in shaping American life, chose that historical symbol to spell out what it means to do - to offer a powerful message to the United States and humanity.

4. The Confederate Hero who got away.

Every American knows, or should know, the story about how the Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union soldiers trying to flee the aftermath of the Civil War in women's clothing. Few are aware that the Confederate Secretary of State was able to flee to England and re-build his life there, fewer still know that this powerful figure was a Jewish-American lawyer by the name of Judah Philip Benjamin. One of the fascinating figures of the Civil War, Benjamin would have been appalled to find out the legacy of the South was used today by White Nationalist and Jew-hating groups that speak of it with pride and nostalgia.

5. The pre-Zinist American-Jewish visionary who founded a Jewish state - in New York

Jewish-American writer, sheriff, and diplomat Mordecai Manuel Noah also thought Native-Americans had a relation to Jews and made that opinion public in his 1837 Discourse on the Evidences of the American Indians being the Descendants of the Lost Tribes of Israel. Yet today he is chiefly remembered as one of the first modern Jewish people to champion the need to establish a Jewish state in which Jews of all corners of the earth could find refuge, in his case, he meant the state of New York.

He bought land in Grand Island near Niagara fall in 1825 with the intention to make it into a Jewish home-land called Ararat, the adventure was unsuccessful but it inspired him to re-direct his efforts to the land of Israel as the proper place of Zionist action, and indeed, in 1948 the modern Zionist movement established a Jewish homeland in the land of Israel.

