Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fliers called antisemitic and racist distributed in South Philadelphia

State Rep. Joanna McClinton called the fliers “hate-filled” and “unacceptable.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 6, 2019 04:40
Mezuzah affixed to a door frame on South Street in Philadelphia.

Mezuzah affixed to a door frame on South Street in Philadelphia.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)



(JTA) — Fliers described by local media as antisemitic and racist were placed on cars in parts of South Philadelphia.

The page-long flier makes several false claims about the Jewish community and African Americans, the local CBS affiliate reported.



“In general it profiles a really negative light on people of the Jewish faith, and their business dealings. It is antisemitic, and in my opinion it was trying to galvanize the African American community, to kind of be against the Jewish community,” Betsy Oliphant Ross, who found one of the fliers, told ABC6. She said she was “disturbed” by the flier she found on Friday afternoon.



More fliers were discovered on Saturday and Sunday



State Rep. Joanna McClinton called the fliers “hate-filled” and “unacceptable.”



Police reportedly are looking for video from security cameras in the area to try to find the person or persons who left the fliers.


Related Content

Buenos Aires
November 6, 2019
American rabbi’s quote to be centerpiece of public mural in Buenos Aires

By JTA STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings