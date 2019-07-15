A view of the Melbourne Docklands and the city skyline from Waterfront City, looking across Victoria Harbour. Australia leads the world in biofiltration with thousands of such systems in the city of Melbourne and many more in the city of Adelaide.
A Jewish-owned cafe in a suburb of Melbourne Australia was defaced with antisemitic graffiti twice in the past two weeks, Australian Jewish News reported on Thursday.
The hateful episode caught the attention of one of Chadstone’s Aliza’s Place Café most special clients, the local football player Riley Collier-Dawkins, who decided to help.
“The Holocaust didn’t happen but it should have,” read one of the graffiti, which also featured a swastika.
“I cannot ignore this symbol. All my family were Holocaust survivors – my mother’s parents, my husband’s parents – and for me it’s hurting twice,” the owner Aliza Shuvaly told the Australian Jewish News.
Collier-Dawkins and some fellow players at the Richmond Football Club joined Shuvaly in covering the graffiti. Together they also drew over them symbols of love, such as colorful hearts.
“When I heard what happened I just thought something should be done about it, so I tried to get a few people to help … To know this has happened to someone I know personally is pretty upsetting,” Collier-Dawkins said.
A teammate, Maverick Weller, added that with their action, those responsible “will get the message that the Jewish community has a lot of support, and Australians don’t stand for racism or vilification. We stand up, and we look after each other”.
According to the Australian Jewish News, the incidents are being investigated by the local police.
