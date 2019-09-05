Former Orthodox Jewish educator faces allegations of sexual abuse

Three former Westchester Day School (WDS) students and four former Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy (SAR) students have filed lawsuits against Stanley Rosenfeld, a teacher and school administrator who the plaintiffs allege molested them. Rosenfeld worked at the Orthodox Jewish schools for many years.



The majority of the abuse took place in Rosenfeld's apartment, where WDS and SAR boys were commonly to sent on Fridays to learn about Shabbat rituals and sleep over, according to a press release.

The press release also acknowledged that Rosenfeld also taught at Ramaz School in New York City and that the law firm Debevoise and Plimpton also found three allegations of sexual abuse by Ramaz students.Michael Dowd, the attorney who filed the lawsuits today, will be representing the plaintiffs along with Paul Mones.In reference to the case, Dowd said, “Stanley Rosenfeld used his position of authority and respect to sexually exploit my clients and many others. Rosenfeld is an admitted child abuser but as each lawsuit alleges, he is not the only one responsible for the injuries to our clients. These lawsuits are about the Westchester Day School’s and SAR’s responsibility to protect my clients from harm.”Mones also commented, “After decades of living in silence with the pain of abuse, these brave men look forward to having their voices heard by our system of justice. Educational institutions like SAR and WDS have a legal and a moral duty to make the safety of their students a priority.” Mones continued, "Thankfully, the Child Victims Act now gives these victims the access to justice they deserve."In 2018, WDS's attorneys hired Scott A. Roberts to conduct the investigation. The complaints allege that "when the investigator informed Rosenfeld that former WDS students reported he fondled their genitals, Rosenfeld admitted the allegations, responding, 'I recall doing that.' Rosenfeld even volunteered to the investigator, 'I have always touched students. I have done that in the public school and the private schools.' The complaints also allege that WDS knew or should have known of Rosenfeld’s sexually abusive behavior," according to the press release.When asked if anyone at SAR was aware of the sexual abuse Rosenfeld said, “I don’t know if they knew or not. Sometimes it was very possible to see me do that because I wasn’t hiding that.” SAR's investigative report found that when Rosenfeld left the school in 1977, Principal Rabbi Sheldon Chwat told a former senior member of SAR that Rosenfeld was “not the person who should be with kids full time.”In 2018 SAR's attorneys also hired T&M Protection Resources to investigate allegations against Rosenfeld. According to the press release, "during T&M’s interview with Rosenfeld he admitted to touching students inappropriately, 'wherever [he] worked with them.'"This is not the first lawsuit that Rosenfeld has faced. He plead no contest 2001 two counts of Second-Degree Child Molestation in the Rhode Island Superior Court. The case referred to his sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy over the course of six months.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });