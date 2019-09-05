Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Orthodox Jewish educator faces allegations of sexual abuse

The majority of the abuse took place in Rosenfeld's apartment, where WDS and SAR boys were commonly to sent on Fridays to learn about Shabbat rituals and sleep over, according to a press release.

By
September 5, 2019 20:30
2 minute read.
Former Orthodox Jewish educator faces allegations of sexual abuse

Bird's eye view of SAR in Riverdale. (photo credit: screenshot)

Three former Westchester Day School (WDS) students and four former Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy (SAR) students have filed lawsuits against Stanley Rosenfeld, a teacher and school administrator who the plaintiffs allege molested them. Rosenfeld worked at the Orthodox Jewish schools for many years.

The majority of the abuse took place in Rosenfeld's apartment, where WDS and SAR boys were commonly to sent on Fridays to learn about Shabbat rituals and sleep over, according to a press release.

The press release also acknowledged that Rosenfeld also taught at Ramaz School in New York City and that the law firm Debevoise and Plimpton also found three allegations of sexual abuse by Ramaz students.

Michael Dowd, the attorney who filed the lawsuits today, will be representing the plaintiffs along with Paul Mones.

In reference to the case, Dowd said, “Stanley Rosenfeld used his position of authority and respect to sexually exploit my clients and many others. Rosenfeld is an admitted child abuser but as each lawsuit alleges, he is not the only one responsible for the injuries to our clients. These lawsuits are about the Westchester Day School’s and SAR’s responsibility to protect my clients from harm.”

Mones also commented, “After decades of living in silence with the pain of abuse, these brave men look forward to having their voices heard by our system of justice. Educational institutions like SAR and WDS have a legal and a moral duty to make the safety of their students a priority.” Mones continued, "Thankfully, the Child Victims Act now gives these victims the access to justice they deserve."

In 2018, WDS's attorneys hired Scott A. Roberts to conduct the investigation. The complaints allege that "when the investigator informed Rosenfeld that former WDS students reported he fondled their genitals, Rosenfeld admitted the allegations, responding, 'I recall doing that.' Rosenfeld even volunteered to the investigator, 'I have always touched students. I have done that in the public school and the private schools.' The complaints also allege that WDS knew or should have known of Rosenfeld’s sexually abusive behavior," according to the press release.

When asked if anyone at SAR was aware of the sexual abuse Rosenfeld said, “I don’t know if they knew or not. Sometimes it was very possible to see me do that because I wasn’t hiding that.” SAR's investigative report found that when Rosenfeld left the school in 1977, Principal Rabbi Sheldon Chwat told a former senior member of SAR that Rosenfeld was “not the person who should be with kids full time.”

In 2018 SAR's attorneys also hired T&M Protection Resources to investigate allegations against Rosenfeld. According to the press release, "during T&M’s interview with Rosenfeld he admitted to touching students inappropriately, 'wherever [he] worked with them.'"

This is not the first lawsuit that Rosenfeld has faced. He plead no contest 2001 two counts of Second-Degree Child Molestation in the Rhode Island Superior Court. The case referred to his sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy over the course of six months.


Related Content

September 5, 2019
Jeffery Epstein buried in unmarked grave with family names removed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings