Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Homeless man accused of burning down Minnesota synagogue spit on fire

A homeless man charged with setting fire to a historic Duluth synagogue, tried to spit on it to put it out.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 18, 2019 14:57
1 minute read.
Homeless man accused of burning down Minnesota synagogue spit on fire

. (photo credit: NATHAN AND THERESA BERMAN UPPER MIDWEST JEWISH ARCHIVES)

The homeless man charged with setting fire to a historic synagogue in northern Minnesota told police he tried to spit on the blaze to put it out but walked away when he was unsuccessful.

Police said Matthew James Amiot, 36, admitted to starting the fire at the Adas Israel Synagogue in Duluth, the Star-Tribune reported. He was sheltering in an alcove between the building & and its sukkah.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Sunday that there is no evidence that the arson was a bias or hate crime, but added that "This may change as this investigation progresses."

Amiot used a lighter to set fire to what the criminal complaint said was "a variety of combustible materials" early on the morning of September 9, outside the synagogue. Two minutes later he is seen on surveillance video walking away from the building.

Amiot, who was arrested Friday and jailed on suspicion of first-degree arson, was officially charged during a hearing St. Louis County District Court on Monday with one felony count of negligent fires and a gross misdemeanor count of negligent fires resulting in a human being injured.

A firefighter identified as Ben Gasner was hit by falling debris and knocked unconscious during efforts to put out the blaze. Amiot's bail was set at $20,000.

The nearly 120-year-old synagogue was deemed a total loss, with damage to property estimated to be at least $117,000 for the structure and at least $250,000 for religious items, according to the newspaper.

Amiot faces a maximum of three years in prison for the felony charge and a year in jail for the misdemeanor charge.


Related Content

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico
September 18, 2019
FBI: New details on day school admin charged with child pornography

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut