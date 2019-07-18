Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hummus company recalls nearly 100 varieties over Listeria contamination

Pita Pal Foods issued a voluntary recall of a number of spreads made between May 31 and June 25

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
July 18, 2019 03:46
Hummus is a popular vegan/vegetarian dish

Hummus 465. (photo credit: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pgoyette/235999644/)

 
 A hummus company is recalling almost 100 varieties of its chickpea dip that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Houston-based Pita Pal Foods announced on Monday that it was issuing a voluntary recall of a number of spreads made between May 31 and June 25. The products have been shipped throughout the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
Bacteria was discovered at the production factory but not in the final product as part of an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration, the statement said. No illnesses have been reported as a result of the hummus.



According to its website, “We pride ourselves in making each container of food from scratch, and operate under strict Organic, Kosher (click here for more about Kosher), as well as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines.”

