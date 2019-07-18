Hummus company recalls nearly 100 varieties over Listeria contamination

Hummus 465.
(photo credit: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pgoyette/235999644/)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A hummus company is recalling almost 100 varieties of its chickpea dip that may be contaminated with Listeria.
Houston-based Pita Pal Foods announced on Monday that it was issuing a voluntary recall of a number of spreads made between May 31 and June 25. The products have been shipped throughout the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
Bacteria was discovered at the production factory but not in the final product as part of an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration, the statement said. No illnesses have been reported as a result of the hummus.
According to its website, “We pride ourselves in making each container of food from scratch, and operate under strict Organic, Kosher (click here for more about Kosher), as well as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>