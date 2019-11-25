Jeremy Corbyn's wife, Laura Alvarez, causes a storm

Jeremy Corbyn's wife, Laura Alvarez, faced furious claims from anti-Tory supporters that she was splitting the vote in the North London constituencies of Golders Green and Finchley, after she was seen campaigning for the local Labour candidate, it was reported in the Jewish Chronicle.Alvarez, it was claimed, was manning the Labour stall for Ross Houston, the local candidate, this past Sunday.She was wearing the Labour red scarf and handing out Labour leaflets to people walking by."It's pretty clear that Labour stand no chance of winning the seat. Not only does this look like an attempt to stop Luciana from winning - when you think things through the only party it can help is the Tories," said a local Jewish activist.A recent opinion poll showed the conservative candidate, Mr Freer - who has brought Theresa May and Sajid Javid into the constituency to help bolster his campaign - ahead in the fight for Finchley and Golders Green.But when asked how they would vote if it became apparent that the seat was a two horse race on December 12 between the Lib Dems and Tories, the Lib Dem candidate, Ms. Berger came out on top.On Sunday, Peter Kellner, the polling expert stated in the Observer: "With tactical voting, Luciana Berger has a real chance of winning Finchley for the Lib Dems."In another development to hurt Ms Berger's chances of beating Mr Freer, Tulip Siddiq, Labour's candidate for neighboring Hampstead and Kilburn, was photographed alongside Mr Houston to launch his campaign.Local Labour supporters in Berger's constituency were furious with her when she supposedly tried to split the vote against Mr Freer, who is a government whip under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.