Meeting OU group Netanyahu reaffirms Israel’s commitment to Diaspora Jewry

OU leadership meeting with Netanyahu on July 16, 2019 in Jerusalem..
(photo credit: ELIYAHU YANAI)
A delegation of American Jewish leaders representing the Orthodox Union met with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday to discuss the need for an expansion of Israel-backed initiatives to promote Jewish identity and education in the Diaspora.
The Orthodox Union is one of the leading Orthodox organizations in the United States. Established in 1898, it represents over 400 congregations.
“It is time that instead of Israel receiving from the Diaspora, we are giving now. We are increasing tens of millions of dollars, but it is not enough, we need to do more,” said the prime minister, according to an OU statement.
OU President Moishe Bane expressed his satisfaction over Netanyahu’s remarks.
“I was very much encouraged by the Prime Minister’s commitment to Jewish students in the Diaspora. We look forward to continuing to partner with him and the State of Israel to expose all Jews to their heritage,” Bane said after the meeting.
Among other activities, the OU organizes summer programs in Israel for American young adults. In 2019, about 3,000 participants have attended the programs.
“We were delighted to have the opportunity to explain to the Prime Minister how youth and adult programming around greater exposure to Israel increases their Jewish identity and their attachment to the State of Israel,” OU Executive Vice President Allen Fagin noted.
