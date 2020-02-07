The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New Jersey event celebrates Talmud completion, Jewish solidarity

The Dirshu organization, which also sponsors an annual Day of Jewish Learning, will hold the event on Sunday at three venues in Newark

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 04:51
"Go and observe what the people are doing." – Babylonian Talmud
"Go and observe what the people are doing.” – Babylonian Talmud
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An organization that calls itself the largest Torah organization in the world will hold the last of 11 worldwide mega events to celebrate Jewish solidarity and mark the completion of the 7 1/2-year cycle of Talmud learning in New Jersey.
The Dirshu organization, which also sponsors an annual Day of Jewish Learning, will hold the event on Sunday at three venues in Newark: the Prudential Center, for men and women; the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, for men only; and Symphony Hall, for women only.
Other Dirshu events have been held in recent weeks in Israel, England, France and South Africa, which gathered more than 150,000 participants, according to the organization.
Dirshu was founded by Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, a Jewish-Canadian businessman who wanted to revive Jewish education to the levels it was prior to the Holocaust. It now operates in 26 countries on five continents.
The organization said the event will be held in the wake of rising antisemitic attacks against identifiably Orthodox Jews.
“The greatest revenge against perpetrators of antisemitism is expressing pride in our Judaism; and celebrating our Jewish texts and traditions,” Dirshu said in a statement announcing the event. “We will celebrate our Jewish identity and continue passing on the torch of Jewish learning generation to generation.”


