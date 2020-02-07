New Jersey event celebrates Talmud completion, Jewish solidarity

An organization that calls itself the largest Torah organization in the world will hold the last of 11 worldwide mega events to celebrate Jewish solidarity and mark the completion of the 7 1/2-year cycle of Talmud learning in New Jersey.

The Dirshu organization, which also sponsors an annual Day of Jewish Learning, will hold the event on Sunday at three venues in Newark: the Prudential Center, for men and women; the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, for men only; and Symphony Hall, for women only.

Other Dirshu events have been held in recent weeks in Israel, England, France and South Africa, which gathered more than 150,000 participants, according to the organization.

Dirshu was founded by Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, a Jewish-Canadian businessman who wanted to revive Jewish education to the levels it was prior to the Holocaust. It now operates in 26 countries on five continents.

The organization said the event will be held in the wake of rising antisemitic attacks against identifiably Orthodox Jews.