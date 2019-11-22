Nikki Haley: If Israel is strong, the U.S. is strong

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley was the guest of honor at the Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York (IAJF)'s annual gala on Wednesday. "Exiting the nuclear deal with Iran was very important, as was the transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Haley said at the event, according to an IAJF statement. "If Israel is strong, the United States is strong," she added, emphasizing the importance of the US-Israel relationship.Consul General of Israel in New York, Dani Dayan was also in attendance and spoke of the relationship between Israel and Jews from Arab lands and Iran, many of whom were displaced. He remarked that on November 30, Israel will commemorate the expulsion of Jews from Arab lands and Iran."We are committed to maintaining the unity of the Jewish community in the region and strengthening its ties with the State of Israel," said Dayan.Established in 2002 by Iranian Jews in New York, IAJF works to create programming that promotes the community. IAJF says its efforts have raised $57 million, which has been distributed to more than 200 organizations, most of which are in Israel.