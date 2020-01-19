The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Offensive Crayons company crosses boundary with 'Auschwitz Ash'

The company says its original product was taken off of Amazon on January 9, 2018 and banned "for literally 'offending children and caucasians.'"

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 19, 2020 21:40
'Offensive Crayons' original pack (photo credit: screenshot)
'Offensive Crayons' original pack
(photo credit: screenshot)
Offensive Crayons, whose goal and product are in their company name, has included an "Auschwitz Ash" crayon in its original set. The 24 crayon pack is advertised on the company's website along with themed packages of crayons and an adult coloring book entitled "Happy Little Dictators," which features Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin on its cover.
Along with "Auschwitz Ash," the box of crayons includes "Fabricated Rape Red," "Travel Ban Brown," "LGBTQLMNOP" and "Breast Cancer Awareness Is A Scam Pink." The colors are not listed in the product description, but can be seen in images of the product online. Also visible online is the front of the box on which the company promises "we bring out the worst in you."
The top of the company's website has an announcement for the "Happy Little Dictators" coloring book, which says “We all know you’d love more excuses to be a piece of s*** and we just love giving them to you.”
The company says its original product was taken off of Amazon on January 9, 2018, and banned "for literally 'offending children and caucasians.'"
The holiday edition was taken off nearly a year later in December 2018. "Amazon pulled our Holiday edition because they claimed we were selling a 'used product,'" Offensive Crayons wrote on its website.
"The reality was Amazon not only slapped an ugly barcode on the front (effectively destroying the product), but also would do s***ty packaging and most people would end up getting damaged goods. Amazon has yet to rectify this situation. A******s. They did the same thing to our political edition July 2019."


