Omaha Jewish school teacher arrested for soliciting teenage girl online

Robert Goetschkes, 53, who taught at Friedel Jewish Academy, a private school on the campus of the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, was arrested Monday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 05:07
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A teacher at a Jewish day school in Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for soliciting who he thought was a 15-year-old-girl online.
Robert Goetschkes, 53, who taught at Friedel Jewish Academy, a private school on the campus of the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, was arrested Monday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Goetschkes allegedly solicited an Omaha police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl online in an undercover operation on Friday.
Enticing a child with an electronic device is a felony and Goetschkes could face up to two years in prison.
Goetschkes was in his second year as a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Friedel, according to the report.
Head of School Beth Cohen said Goetschkes no longer works at the school, but did not say when his last day was. She told the newspaper that it was a personnel matter.


Tags American Jewry school pedophilia
