The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Polish Jewish museum director to step down to break stalemate

Dariuz Stola is in a stalemate with the Culture Ministry because he had "a very aggressive political policy at the museum."

By KATARZYNA MARKUSZ / JTA  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 04:15
Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw building (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw building
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
WARSAW, Poland (JTA) – The former director of the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews was chosen last year to return to the position he held for six years. But Dariuz Stola says he won’t take back the post due to a stalemate that his rehiring has caused.
Stola was museum director from 2014 to 2019. In May 2019, a search committee recommended keeping Stola, but the minister of culture, Piotr Glinski, has not yet approved the appointment.
In September, Glinski said he would not reappoint Stola because he “had a very aggressive political policy at the museum.”
In 2018, the Polin Museum organized an exhibition on the anti-Semitic campaign of March 1968, which forced several thousand Jews to leave Poland. The exhibition also showed examples of contemporary anti-Semitism, including online entries by two journalists working in public television.
Piotr Wiślicki, the board chair of Poland’s Jewish Historical Institute, disagreed with Glinski’s take.
“I consider these statements to be unfounded, undermining the credibility of the museum,” Wislicki said in a statement.
Several private donors have suspended their donations over the stalemate.
In a statement Tuesday, Stola called out the museum founders — the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Jewish Historical Institute Association and the City of Warsaw — and told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that his statement is meant “to open the field for negotiation between the founders of the museum to overcome the crisis.”
He said he will step away from the museum if an agreement can be reached “for the institution’s further functioning.”
The culture minister, Piotr Glinski, has not yet announced what he intends to do and who will run the museum.
Stola in his statement emphasized that “the Minister has not appointed me to the position, justifying his inaction with false excuses,” which he called “unlawful.” However, Stola said he does not intend start a legal fight.


Tags culture museum poland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Donating a kidney to a stranger is the highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by