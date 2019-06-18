Romania hosts inaugural summit for antisemitism envoys

More than 1,500 people marched in memory of Elie Wiesel and Holocaust victims in Sighet, Romania.
(photo credit: MOSHE MILNER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BUCHAREST — Government coordinators in the fight against anti-Semitism from over a dozen countries gathered Monday in this Romanian capital for the first professional conference of its kind.
The meeting took place amid significant increases in the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Austria, among other countries.
Organized by the World Jewish Congress and the government of Romania, the summit included Elan Carr from the United States and Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission’s first coordinator on combating anti-Semitism.
Envoys from Bulgaria, Poland, Russia and Azerbaijan, among other countries, met leaders of Jewish communities from across the world at the International Meeting Of Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Anti-Semitism. Talks centered on exchanging working practices and efforts to have additional government adopt the definition of anti-Semitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA.
Despite the anti-Semitic increases in many countries, important achievements have been made over the past three years, von Schnurbein said.
“We had journeyed from acknowledgment of the problem to various actions to fight it,” she added.
Von Schnurbein noted the code of conduct signed in 2016 by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft and the European Commission requiring the firms to delete the majority of reported illegal hate speech within 24 hours. Compliance has risen to 72 percent in February from 28 percent in 2017, she added.
She said another success was the 2016 adoption by the European Parliament of the IHRA definition, whose significance is in its inclusion of some forms of vitriol against Israel.
Ultimately, though, von Schnurbein said the EU’s effort to fight anti-Semitism will be measured in the numbers of European Jews who see a drop in anti-Semitism.
“Ultimately, we must aim for our next survey to show Jews are more secure and see their future in Europe,” she said, where they are free to “express their identity, including support for Israel.”