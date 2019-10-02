Saudi Arabia to American Jews: 'Shana Tova'

Call it holiday greeting diplomacy.



Less than a week after Israel's foreign Minister wished the Saudi people a hearty mazal tov via the ministry's Arabic social media channels, the new Saudi ambassador in Washington, Reema Bandar Al-Saud, sent out a Rosh Hashana greeting to some American Jews.

This is a first: The Saudi Embassy in Washington, under new Ambassador Reema bint Bandar, sent out Rosh Hashana greetings to American Jews pic.twitter.com/HAKuwSYYFL — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 1, 2019

NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman posted a copy of the greeting on his twitter page.The greeting, on stationary of the Saudi embassy under the green palm and crossed sword emblem of the Kingdom, reads: “On this occasion of Rosh HaShana (sic), Her Highness The Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud sends her wishes for a a (sic) happy and sweet new year.”The bottom of the card is decorated with a gold-inked sketch of the traditional Rosh Hashana fruits of apples and pomegranates, and reads “Happy Shana Tova.”It is not clear who received the card, but it did not appear either on the twitter page of the Saudi embassy in Washington, or on the ambassador's twitter page. This is believed to be the first time that the Saudis have sent such a message.Last week, on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's national day, the foreign ministry's @IsraelArabic account tweeted congratulations to the Saudi people, writing, “May God reward you with blessings of security, safety, peace, cooperation and good neighborliness.”The two countries do not have diplomatic relations, but in recent years – principally as a result of a shared threat from Iran – they have reportedly cooperated under the radar screen.Last Wednesday, the same day that the foreign ministry sent its greetings to the Saudi people, a Saudi minister – the minister of Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan – participated in a United Against Nuclear Iran conference in New York which was also attended by Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });