‘Schindler’s List’ waffle fries taken off Aussie restaurant’s menu

Oskar Schindler as portrayed by Liam Neeson in Schindler's List.
(photo credit: UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A restaurant in Australia removed “Schindler’s List” waffle fries from its menu following a complaint by a Jewish customer.
The manager of The Arc at Nobbys, located on the Gold Coast of Australia’s eastern coast, apologized to the customer who brought the Holocaust-themed item to her attention on Friday, and said the restaurant would print new menus.
The “Schindler’s List” fries — at $15 an order — were one of several items on the menu named after blockbuster movies, The Daily Mail
reported Monday. Other films referenced on the menu included “Pulp Fiction,” “The Terminator” and “The Godfather.”
“I cannot express how disturbed, uncomfortable and in plain shock we were both in after reading the menu,” said the customer, whom the The Daily Mail
identified only as Lisa of Melbourne.
“The manager was apologetic after I had explained to her why the name of the dish is extremely offensive, and she assured me that it would be changed to something else,” she said.
She also lodged a complaint with Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission. Its chairman, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, called the incident “hurtful and insensitive,” and said it would “leave most gasping.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>