Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 11, 2019 12:13
Shabbat candles

Shabbat candles. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Friday, October 11, 2019

12 Tishrei, 5780

New York

Light Candles at: 6:04 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:03 p.m.


Los Angeles

Light Candles at: 6:06 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 7:05 p.m.


Jerusalem

Light Candles at: 5:36 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:47 p.m.


Tel Aviv

Light Candles at: 5:53 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:48 p.m.


Haifa

Light Candles at: 5:45 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:47 p.m.


Beersheba

Light Candles at: 5:54 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:49 p.m.


Eilat

Light Candles at: 5:44 p.m.

Shabbat Ends at: 6:49 p.m.


