Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and U.S.

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Friday, October 11, 2019
12 Tishrei, 5780
New York
Light Candles at: 6:04 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:03 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 6:06 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 7:05 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 5:36 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:47 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 5:53 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:48 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles at: 5:45 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:47 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles at: 5:54 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:49 p.m.
Eilat
Light Candles at: 5:44 p.m.
Shabbat Ends at: 6:49 p.m.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});