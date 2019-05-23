Smashed car windows outside Chicago synagogue not hate crime, police say

window smashed.
(photo credit: David Wilder)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The smashing of two car windows outside a Chicago synagogue was not a hate crime, according to local police.
A suspect has been arrested in the vandalism this week in West Rogers Park, a neighborhood with a large Jewish population.
It was among 14 similar incidents in the neighborhood that took place over the course of May.
Police apprehended the suspect after finding him smashing windows, Alderman Debra Silverstein said in an announcement Wednesday.
“As suspected, the vandalism does not appear to have been a hate crime,” her statement said.
The vandalism occurred at about the same time as an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in another Chicago neighborhood.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>