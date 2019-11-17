Swastikas found in a school bathroom in Maryland

Two swastikas were found in a bathroom in a school in Maryland, The Washington Post reported on Friday.According to the DC-based newspaper, police and school officials are investigating the incident, after a student uncovered the drawings at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Montgomery County.“A part of our vision at B-CC is to create a sense of belonging for every student in the building and drawings like those found yesterday work to prevent us from realizing this vision,” acting principal Shelton Mooney said in the email informing the parents about what happened. He added that those responsible would face consequences. The Washington area has registered several antisemitic episodes in the past few weeks.Last week, a George Washington University (GWU) student caused ire and anger after posting a Snapchat video filled with antisemitic slurs, while in October a synagogue in Washington DC, the Washington Hebrew Congregation, was vandalized with what was described by local Jewish agencies as “anti-Israel and hate-filled messages.”The Washington Post also reported that according to Montgomery County school system officials, since the beginning of the school year, some other episodes involving swastikas on the county’s campuses have been recorded.JTA contributed to this report.