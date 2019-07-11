Virginia rabbi missing after jumping in ocean to save student

US Coast Guard .
(photo credit: TONY HISGETT)
X
The US Coast Guard has said it will continue a recovery mission for a rabbi who jumped into the ocean in a state park in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to save a student who was having trouble returning to shore.
The 11-year-old student, who was at False Cape State Park on Tuesday afternoon with about 20 others from a local yeshiva, was reported to be safe. The missing rabbi is Reuven Bauman, 35, a teacher at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Norfolk, Virginia, by the Yeshiva World News website.
The search for the teacher was scaled back for the night when it got dark on Tuesday. It was expected to resume on Wednesday.
The water on Tuesday was reported to be choppy with rip currents, and lifeguards in the area had raised a red flag, which means that swimming is prohibited, local channel ABC 13 news reported. Swimming is prohibited in that area of the state park as well.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek searched on Tuesday for the man. Crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Marine Police are also assisting with the search.
A call went out Tuesday evening on social media requesting prayers for the recovery of the rabbi. He is listed on the school’s website as teaching 7th and 8th grade secular studies and 3rd grade Judaic studies.
