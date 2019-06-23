Tel Aviv car-sharing venture reduces proportion of households who own cars

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Survey data from subscribers of Tel Aviv-based cooperative vehicle venture AutoTel shows the start-up was able to reduce household car usage by nearly 45 percent, according to a sample of 1,063 subscribers analyzed by Shiluv I2R research.



The survey profiled current AutoTel subscribers about their perceptions, various needs, and usage of vehicles compared to other transportation alternatives to measure how impactful the service has been. AutoTel provides customers with a vehicle-sharing service designed to replace privately-owned cars and encourage the reduction of gas emissions while reducing parking congestion, with a goal to “create less traffic, cleaner air and less stress for you,” according to their website.



Founded in October 2017, the venture currently operates 260 cars in their fleet with 520 parking spaces for use in Tel Aviv. The cars are registered for paid parking usage and can be used outside the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area.



Registered subscriber usage of the service has increased every month since its founding and nearly 10,000 customers are currently subscribed.



With average travel time of around 113 minutes per day, data shows subscribers use the car service mostly for errands, recreation activities, commuting, transporting children, and visiting family.



Ido Shamir, CEO of the Economic Development Authority Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, gave a hopeful response regarding the future of the ride-sharing service, saying the company is “allowing many subscribers to give up private cars” and help address parking issues while lowering cost of living.



“We hope you will join metropolitan cities and will expand the service to their territory so that residents will benefit and service benefits,” he said. Data shows that 84 percent of users are interested in the service being expanded to other Israeli communities.



At 75 percent, however, most subscribers use AutoTel’s services to get around just Tel Aviv. Half of the subscribers believe the service may later negate the use of private vehicles entirely, with 21 percent of customers saying they sold private vehicles in their possession.



The Municipality has been promoting more efficient transportation methods the past 15 years alongside AutoTel, including the expansion of bicycle path infrastructure with Tel-O-Fun, a bike rental service with 2000 bikes spread across Tel Aviv.



The Municipality’s mission, dubbed the “Fast City” project, has involved the investment of millions of shekels into technologies and ventures with the goal of integrating various forms of transportation to road and highway systems.