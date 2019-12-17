L’Oréal launches art display for Israeli Recycling Day

For Israeli Recycling Day on Tuesday, Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel, launched the “Waste Reduction” environmental display consisting of 500 product packages from the company’s products, to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and protecting the environment.L’Oréal Israel hired sustainability artist Nirit Levav Packer to create the display.Levav Packer created a woman figure from about 500 packages from a variety of 19 brands marketed by L’Oréal in Israel.The description of the display is: Sustainable beauty symbolizes today’s conscious consumer, for whom sustainability and a positive social and environmental impact are important.