Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. records no new measles cases for first week since outbreak began

The current outbreak of measles is the worst to hit the country since 1992.

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 17:22
1 minute read.
A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

There were no new cases of measles recorded in the United States last week, federal health officials said on Monday, marking the first time since the outbreak began last fall that the country has recorded a week without the disease spreading.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded 1,241 cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states as of Sept. 12.

The current outbreak of measles is the worst to hit the country since 1992.

The weekly increase in the number of cases has tapered down over the last few months, dropping to 7 new cases last week. The report of zero new cases is the latest indication that the outbreak is petering out after dozens of cases were reported per week earlier this year.

The disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning there was no continuous transmission of the disease for a year. Still, cases of the virus occur and spread via travelers coming from countries where measles is common.

Failure to vaccinate poses a public health risk to vulnerable people unable to receive the vaccine, health officials have warned.


Related Content

September 16, 2019
Three dead, hundreds ill in Spain listeria outbreak - WHO

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut