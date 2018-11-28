In the fields of Tura

Workers rake up the glorious olive harvest.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
X
In the beautiful flowing hills of Samaria in the northern West Bank, where once the tribes of Israel hoed the land and pressed olives, is the village of Rehalim. In 2003 Vered and Erez Ben Sa’adon founded Tura winery in the small community. Their vineyards stretch out nearby. In early November I went up to Rehalim to see how Tura was making inroads in olive oil production. It has a new olive press which uses modern technology. The olive groves are 20 minutes south of Rehalim near Shiloh. There, in the tender soil, and nestled between Shiloh and Palestinian villages, the fields of Tura’s olives spread their wings. Tura says on its website that this is ideal “rocky terra rossa soil,” and that the uniqueness of the land is reflected in the uniqueness of the oil that comes out of the olives. Tura blends three varieties, Picual, Barnea and Arbequina.
