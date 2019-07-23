Afghan gov't seeks clarification on Trump's 'wiping out' comment

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
KABUL - Afghanistan's government called on Tuesday for clarification of US President Donald Trump's remarks that he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days by "wiping out Afghanistan from the face of the earth," the presidential palace in Kabul said.
Trump's remarks followed a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday. He voiced optimism that Pakistan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.
"The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate," Afghanistan's presidential palace said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday the Washington is working with Islamabad to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan.
Trump held out the possibility of restoring US aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out, and offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with India.
