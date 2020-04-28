British Embassy appoints new UK trade attaché to Israel, Matthew Salter

Matthew Salter, formerly of the Bank of Israel, has been appointed the new United Kingdom trade attaché to Israel. He will replace Barry Grossman OBE, who recently retired from the position at the British Embassy.Before his emigration to Israel from the UK, Salter operated as an economist at the UK Finance Ministry in London, specializing in European policy and trade terms. Later on he would be seconded to work with the European Commission in Brussels. Upon his arrival in Israel in 2003, Salter began working for the Bank of Israel, serving as the head of the Reserve Management division where he managed multi-billion dollar portfolios in Jerusalem for eight years, spending two of those years serving as the Bank's Chief Representative in New York. Before securing his position within the British Embassy as their latest attaché, Salter spend his time working as an independent consultant for investment firms, hedge funds and private equity companies specializing in international trading while also performing a training role for financial planners and managers within these organizations.“I am excited to be taking up this position at a time when UK-Israel trade is on an all-time high, and keen to keep raising the bar even higher, strengthening our ties. The UK will continue to be Israel’s number 1 trade partner in Europe and I am positive the bilateral trade and overall relations will keep growing deeper and stronger as the UK reshapes its trade relations worldwide," Salter remarked in regard to his appointment.