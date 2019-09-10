EU upcoming law: jihadist content to go down within 1 hour –security chief

Experts take part in a panel at the IDC Institute of Counterterrorism annual conference. (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN/ICT)

The EU has proposed a law obligating social media to take down jihadist content within one hour of being warned by authorities, EU Security Commissioner Sir Julian King announced on Tuesday.





Speaking from the ICT-IDC Herzliya conference, King made the stunning revelation and expressed hope that the EU will adopt the new law by the end of 2019.

Only two years ago, EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova was showing off to The Jerusalem Post that the EU was starting to have substantial success in getting social media to take down jihadist content within 24 hours, following a period where requests for take-downs were often ignored.

King’s discussion of the new law signaled the sea change in the approach of nation-states to social media. This has come about following the US presidential election in 2016 and more recent European elections, in which there was interference by Russia and others using concerted social media and disinformation campaigns.

The EU security chief also discussed an increasing focus on fighting and regulating threats from drones.

To that extent, he noted an October 17 conference on the subject, which he said would be attended by a number of important Israeli experts, and which is expected to significantly contribute to the these efforts.

King then announced that the EU is pushing forward in its efforts to combat new dangers by jihadists trying to use makeshift chemical weapons.

He said that the EU is promulgating rules and implementing new databases for following and limiting access to chemicals that are normally safe, but which could be misused by jihadists.

