Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU upcoming law: jihadist content to go down within 1 hour –security chief

Official also says breaking new ground on fighting chemical weapons threat

By
September 10, 2019 12:36
1 minute read.
Experts take part in a panel at the IDC Institute of Counterterrorism annual conference

Experts take part in a panel at the IDC Institute of Counterterrorism annual conference. (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN/ICT)

The EU has proposed a law obligating social media to take down jihadist content within one hour of being warned by authorities, EU Security Commissioner Sir Julian King announced on Tuesday.

Speaking from the ICT-IDC Herzliya conference, King made the stunning revelation and expressed hope that the EU will adopt the new law by the end of 2019.

Only two years ago, EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova was showing off to The Jerusalem Post that the EU was starting to have substantial success in getting social media to take down jihadist content within 24 hours, following a period where requests for take-downs were often ignored.

King’s discussion of the new law signaled the sea change in the approach of nation-states to social media. This has come about following the US presidential election in 2016 and more recent European elections, in which there was interference by Russia and others using concerted social media and disinformation campaigns.

The EU security chief also discussed an increasing focus on fighting and regulating threats from drones.

To that extent, he noted an October 17 conference on the subject, which he said would be attended by a number of important Israeli experts, and which is expected to significantly contribute to the these efforts.

King then announced that the EU is pushing forward in its efforts to combat new dangers by jihadists trying to use makeshift chemical weapons.

He said that the EU is promulgating rules and implementing new databases for following and limiting access to chemicals that are normally safe, but which could be misused by jihadists.


Related Content

Rape [illustration].
September 10, 2019
Israeli tourist raped in South Africa

By BENJY SINGER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut