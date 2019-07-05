Ex-Nazi members lead lectures around Germany giving 'eyewitness' accounts

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Right-wing extremists since 2018 have organized nearly 60 lectures nationwide around Germany relaying their experiences with the Hitler Youth, the Waffen-SS or in Soviet captivity to German audiences.



The news was broken by the German publication Focus Online, where they obtained confidential documents compiled by the German Domestic Security agency and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The lectures were believed to be taking place in Chemnitz, a city in East Germany, known as a hub for Right-wing extremism, however, intelligence has shown that these lecturers are traveling all throughout the country, giving their "eyewitness" accounts.

"According to the report, such events have been gaining in importance for several years. They attracted several hundred visitors and served "not only the ideological character of scene members", but also the contact initiation of members of different right milieus," Focus Online wrote.The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution believes that these lecturers have become "an important starting point" for the right-wing extremist scene in Germany. The federal office has warned against the "ideology-forming function" of these lectures, saying that they serve as the "transfiguration of the Nazi past" and "the legitimization of the war actions [of these members], as a defensive struggle of the German people.Additionally, the lecturers compare "the military struggle of the past in a context with the political struggle of right-wing extremists in the present," said the office.As of now, there are currently a dozen of these lecturers giving speeches around the country: "These include the 91-year-old Klaus Grotjahn from Bielefeld, once a member of the 11th SS Volunteer Division "Nordland", and the 92-year-old Richard Neubrech from Kaiserslautern, who talked about his experiences with the Hitler Youth and the 3rd SS Panzer Division "Totenkopf "Reported. Another speaker is Herbert Bellschan von Mildenburg from Klagenfurt (Austria). Most recently, the 95-year-old spoke on March 31, 2019 in Dortmund about his war experiences in the Waffen-SS," Focus Online stated.Some of these lecturers, including Karl Münter, formerly of the Hitler Youth, described some of his experiences, such as the murder of 86 French prisoners in France as "legitimate."In a telephone interview with The Jerusalem Post on Friday, Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the chief Nazi-hunter for the Simon Wiesenthal Center asked, "who is sponsoring and organizing the events" and "are these people under investigation for talking about their deeds?"Zuroff, who oversees the Jerusalem office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said the The Central Office of the State Justice Administrations for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes in Ludwigsburg, Germany is responsible for the investigations. The office is Germany's agency responsible for investigating Nazi war crimes.Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.

